Quick facts:

Darren Williams is accused of robbing and kidnapping.

Police arrested him over the weekend.

They believe he is connected to other crimes.

Tulsa police say a suspected robber and kidnapper arrested over the weekend is also connected to other crimes.

Police arrested Darren Williams at the Executive Inn near 11th and Garnett on Sunday.

Officers say just one day earlier Williams allegedly beat a man with a wrench and held a gun to his head while making him drive around town. Police say Williams eventually took the victim’s money and truck at gunpoint.

Police say that victim later found his truck dumped at a motel near Admiral and Sheridan.

Reports show that not long after that, they got a tip that Williams was at the Executive Inn.

Police say they set up on the motel and eventually arrested him out of a room there.

He reportedly put up a fight by putting a television and dresser in front of the door to try and keep officers from getting in.

Trending Now

Burglary detectives say Williams was also wanted in one of their cases stemming from November 2016.

Detectives say he cut a hole in the storage shed of Happy Bays car wash near 7400 East Admiral Place and stole car wash equipment.

He is now in jail on complaints of robbery, kidnapping, burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property. His bond is $155,000.

Williams was convicted and served time for assault with a deadly weapon in 1990.

He was recently convicted on theft charges and was serving a suspended sentence.

Trending Video

Police: Woman beats son who gave Mother's Day card to grandmother instead of her