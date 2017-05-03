Tulsa Police, Fire Departments exceed overtime budgets

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The city says the Tulsa Police Department has spent $5.2 million on overtime this fiscal year
- Their budget is $2.8 million.
- The city says the Tulsa Fire Department has spent $2.2 million on overtime with a budget of $750,000.
- The fiscal year isn't up until the end of the June.
- The city says the issue comes from too many open positions in both departments.
- TPD says it currently has 63 open positions, and the overtime comes from the requirements of having officers on duty.
- TFD has scheduled overtime because of 24 hour shifts.
- Next year's proposed budget would add 90 police officers and 35 firefighters, and councilors say they hope that helps with the problem.
- Next year, the city is looking at a public inebriate center, or a drunk tank, for public intoxication offenders, which would expedite the arrest process and free up officers.
- Next year's budget would also increase the overtime budgets for both TFD and TPD
