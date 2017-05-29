Tulsa man killed in Bartlesville rollover

Quick Facts:

A driver found a rollover wreck near Silver Lake and Polaris around 5 a.m.

Bartlesville Police found one man in the car; he was pronounced dead at the scene

Officers later identified the driver as 36-year-old Robert Lee

They said his car hit a curb, crossed left of center and rolled into several trees

Police say there were no witnesses

