Tulsa man accused of offering young girls money for sex

Tulsa police arrested Walter Lopez-Martinez.

He's accused of offering girls money for sex and exposing himself in front of girls while watching them at an area playground.

An area mother helped police find where he lived.

A Tulsa man is in jail after he was accused of offering four young girls money for sex.

Reports show that in late April, Walter Lopez-Martinez propositioned the girls ages 8-13 for sex, offering them $100 if they did it.

Lopez-Martinez is also accused of exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately in front of girls while watching them at an area playground.

One of the victims reportedly told her mother about the incidents. That mother told FOX23 in an interview that she took a couple of pictures of the suspect walking in the complex, had her daughter point out where he lived and then filed the police report.

Police say the mother then pointed out the apartment for them on Google maps.

Detectives got a search warrant and served it Monday night, arresting the suspect in the process.

The suspect is on an ICE hold after he told officers he was from Honduras.

