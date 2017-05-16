Tulsa festivals close downtown streets

TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Starting Thursday, Tulsa drivers may face road closures in downtown Tulsa for local festivals.
- Tulsa International Mayfest will close Main Street from Third to Seventh and Third from Boulder to Cincinnati May 18 through the 21.
- Blue Dome Arts Festival will close Second Street from Detrot to Greenwood and Third between Boulder and Cincinnati May 19 through the 21.
- Hop Jam will close Main Street from First to Easton, Cameron Street between Boulder and Cincinnati, Archer between Boulder and Cincinnati and Boston between Cameron and Archer on May 21.
Trending Now on FOX23
- FOX23 Investigates: Safety of fingerprint scans on phones
- Get the news that matters to you in your timeline- Like FOX23 News
- Mystery tenant from 'haunted' Zillow listing revealed
- Tulsa police say suspected robber and kidnapper is connected to other area crimes
- Police say suspected Tulsa panhandler had a loaded gun, Taser and mace on him during chase
Trending Video
Caught on camera: Tulsa firefighters rescue ducklings from storm grate
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself