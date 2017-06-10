Quick facts:

Kevin Mayo was arrested Friday.

Friday, a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, faces charges related to the possession of contraband in jail and drug possession.



A detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday, marking the second detention officer arrest in a week.

According to the sheriff's office, Kevin Mayo was arrested for possession of contraband in a jail, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mayo has been with the sheriff's office since March 2017.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

This comes just days after another detention officer's arrest.

Rickardo Williams was arrested the previous Friday on accusations of sexual battery stemming from an investigation that began in May.

