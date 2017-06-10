Quick facts:

Kevin Mayo was arrested Friday.

Friday, a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, faces charges related to the possession of contraband in jail and drug possession.

This comes only a week after the arrest of another Tulsa County detention officer.

A detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday, marking the second detention officer arrest in a week.

According to the sheriff's office, Kevin Mayo was arrested for possession of contraband in a jail, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they questioned Mayo after receiving a tip that he may be bringing contraband into the jail.

When they searched Mayo's backpack, deputies reportedly found more than four grams of marijuana, hydrocodone and two grams of meth wrapped in a burrito. They say they also found cell phone chargers in the backpack, rolling papers hidden in a pack of gum, lighters in his pocket and a cell phone in his sock.

They say Mayo initially denied knowing anything about the cell phone or drugs, but then told investigators he was bringing the phone to an inmate.

Mayo has been with the sheriff's office since March 2017. Detention officers are civilians, and they do not have a badge or a gun, according to a sheriff's office official. They do, however, go through background checks, including criminal, reference and employment checks. The sheriff's office employs around 350 detention officers at the David L. Moss facility in Tulsa County.

Mayo has been placed on administrative leave without pay. He will remain on leave until the sheriff's office finishes their internal investigation.

This comes just days after another detention officer's arrest.

Rickardo Williams was arrested the previous Friday on accusations of sexual battery stemming from an investigation that began in May.

