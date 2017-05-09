Tulsa college faces bed bug infestation

TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Officials are reacting to claims of bed bugs at a local college.
- Someone complained to the Tulsa Health Department after they reportedly learned about an infestation at Platt College at 37th and Sheridan.
- The college confirmed they are dealing with an infestation.
- The school serves around 300 students.
- They have closed three classrooms and have pest control working on a solution.
- Though the health department says they do not inspect businesses, they do help them remediate the issue.
