Tulsa Chipotle restaurants affected by payment card security breach

Four Tulsa Chipotle restaurants were recently involved in a nationwide data security breach.

Company officials said in a news release that “malware designed to access payment card data” was discovered between March 24 and April 18.

The company said the malware was removed and they are working on ways to increase their cyber security.

Officials recommend checking credit card statements for any strange payments that could be the result of fraud.

The Tulsa restaurants affected include:

6060 S. Yale Ave. -- 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

5730 E. 41st St., 200 --- 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

1623 East 15th Street South --- 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

10902 E.71st St., Ste 10904 --- 3/28/2017–4/18/2017

