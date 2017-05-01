TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- The Tulsa Health Department says Buffalo Wild Wings was operating without hot water Sunday.
- The restaurant closed during dinner hours and reopened Monday.
- Customers say the restaurant was partially flooded after they reopened.
A local location for a popular restaurant chain is in hot water, because the health department says they didn’t have any.
Officials say a patron called the Tulsa Health Department Sunday night, claiming the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant near 41st and Sheridan had no hot water.
When the health department inspector soon arrived to the restaurant, they found that the customer was right, and the restaurant did not have any hot water.
Health department officials say hot water is crucial to food safety, and it is critical for cleaning utensils and cutting through grease and bacteria on tables and employee’s hands.
Buffalo Wild Wings voluntarily shut down during dinner hours and reopened Monday, but a customer told FOX23 there is still flooding inside in the back of the restaurant. Restaurant officials would not confirm if the flooding was the result of recent rains.
Records show a routine inspection last month found 16 violations at the midtown Tulsa location, including employees using bare hands in contact with ready to eat food. Inspectors issued two warnings during their visit.
FOX23 reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings, but restaurant officials did not want to comment.
