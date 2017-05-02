Quick facts:

Thomas Meyers was arrested for reportedly having more than 1,000 images and videos of child porn on his computer.

Task force officers say alarming statistics show that more than half of the people who look at child porn have also touched a child inappropriately.

They say they have been working to crack down on the crimes.

Tulsa police arrested a Sand Springs man wanted for reportedly having nearly 1,200 pictures and videos of child porn on his computer.

Thomas Meyers lives near Highway 97 and 51st Street.

Investigators with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they got information that Meyers might have porn.

Reports show that in September of last year, Meyers started sending investigators some of those files from his computer.

In February 2017, investigators served a search warrant on Meyers’ home.

They say that’s when they found the three computers that contained the videos and pictures.

Last week, a Tulsa county judge charged Meyers with a count of aggravated possession of child porn, two counts of possession of child porn and a count of distribution of child porn.

Task force officers say statistics like that have them cracking down on the crime.

This is their fourth child porn arrest in just the last week, and investigators say they plan to make a couple of more in the not so distant future.

Police say Meyers has no prior criminal record. They say that is alarmingly common for these types of accused children predators.

