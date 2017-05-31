Trump Expected to Withdraw from Paris Climate Deal, Reports Say

UPDATE: President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, according to The Associated Press.

The Latest: President Trump to announce the US is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord. https://t.co/f5RvFQzARj — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2017

Read the original story below.

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, Axios and other media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources.

BREAKING: President Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord https://t.co/PGKqe0RKIa — Axios (@axios) May 31, 2017

Fox News and CBS News soon aired similar reports.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the president said only that he will announce his decision on whether to withdraw “over the next few days.”

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

"Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama's climate legacy," Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday. "It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal."

A White House official, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that there might be “caveats in the language” the president uses to withdraw from the agreement, “leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.”

Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of the climate agreement during his presidential campaign, arguing that it was bad for American businesses.

“This agreement gives foreign bureaucrats control over how much energy we use right here in America,” Trump said during a speech last May. “We’re going to cancel the Paris climate agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global warming programs.”

Trump tweeted Saturday that he would make his "final decision" on whether to keep the U.S. in the climate agreement this week.