Trump intends to release classified documents about JFK assassination

In a tweet Saturday morning, President Donald Trump said he will allow classified government documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to be released, “subject to the receipt of further information.”

Trump is facing an Oct. 26 deadline mandated by Congress for the public release of the secret documents, which include FBI and CIA files, CNN reported.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump said in his tweet.

The White House said in a statement to Politico earlier this week that the White House was working “to ensure that the maximum amount of data can be released to the public” by next week's deadline,” CNN reported.

Conspiracy theories abound about the killing of the 35th president on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. A 1991 movie directed by Oliver Stone, “JFK,” approached the assassination from a conspiracy angle.

Trump inserted himself into the realm of conspiracy during the 2016 presidential campaign. He made an unfounded claim that the father of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was associated with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, CNN reported.

