Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold

The Trump administration is putting the brakes on new posted calorie count requirements for chain restaurants.

The new signs and new menus with calorie counts were to be posted by Friday across the country. But those requirements are now being delayed.

The calorie counts are required by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. It mandates posted calorie counts at all chain restaurants with more than 20 locations and for prepared foods at grocery stores and convenience stores.

In a statement, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price applauded the FDA decision to delay the rules for a year.

"Imposing burdensome rules that leave business managers and owners worried about harsh potential penalties and less able to serve their customers is unwise and unhelpful," Price said.

The FDA also plans to look into rewriting the rules, saying in a statement that the goal is to “reduce the regulatory burden and cost and improve the flexibility of these requirements.”

Margo Wootan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest said changes and delays will hurt consumers.

“They talk about flexibility in this administration, but flexibility is Washington-speak for rolling back the standards,” Wootan said.

Since the rule was scheduled to go into effect Friday, most big restaurant chains and many grocery stores had already added the calorie counts to their menus.

“They’ve already spent the money to post the calories,” Wootan said.

Grocery stores have been the biggest critics of the calorie rules.

“Implementation of this regulation would be one of the most expensive regulations for the supermarket industry, with estimates exceeding $1 billion,” said Laura Strange of the National Grocers Association.

The FDA says it is now reopening public comment on the calorie count rules.

