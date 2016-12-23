Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:53 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | Posted: 9:53 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Just in time for holiday travel, a travel blog has ranked the best and worst airports to go to in 2016. It may be a challenge to avoid New York airports.
Today reported that the blog, called The Points Guy, compiled a list of the best and worst airports in the United States.
According to The Points Guy, the list was compiled based on criteria the blog's research team deemed important, including timeliness in terms of wait times in security, cancellations and delays; accessibility, including drive time to and from the airport to popular areas and public transit factors; and amenities at the airport, such as Wi-Fi, eateries, lounges and cost of parking.
The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Federal Aviation Administration and airport websites were also used to compile information matching the criteria.
New York has two airports in the "worst" list, along with other major-city airports in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit. The top 10 worst airports, according to The Points Guy, is below:
Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Philadelphia all made the "best" airports list. The top 10 is below:
For more information, visit The Points Guy blog.
