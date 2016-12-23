CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 23 : Travelers wait in line to check-in for flights at O'Hare International Airport on December 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. O'hare International Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the nation during the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Years. Travel blog The Points Guy ranked the airport among the worst of 2016. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Just in time for holiday travel, a travel blog has ranked the best and worst airports to go to in 2016. It may be a challenge to avoid New York airports.

Today reported that the blog, called The Points Guy, compiled a list of the best and worst airports in the United States.

According to The Points Guy, the list was compiled based on criteria the blog's research team deemed important, including timeliness in terms of wait times in security, cancellations and delays; accessibility, including drive time to and from the airport to popular areas and public transit factors; and amenities at the airport, such as Wi-Fi, eateries, lounges and cost of parking.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Federal Aviation Administration and airport websites were also used to compile information matching the criteria.

New York has two airports in the "worst" list, along with other major-city airports in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit. The top 10 worst airports, according to The Points Guy, is below:

LaGuardia (New York; LGA) John F. Kennedy International (New York; JFK) Newark Liberty International (New Jersey; EWR) Chicago O’Hare International (Illinois; ORD) Detroit Metro (Michigan; DTW) Orlando International (Florida; MCO) Washington Dulles International (Virginia; IAD) Denver International (Colorado; DEN) Los Angeles International (California; LAX) Houston George Bush Intercontinental (Texas; IAH)

Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Philadelphia all made the "best" airports list. The top 10 is below:

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Arizona; PHX) Portland International (Oregon; PDX) San Diego International (California; SAN) Salt Lake City International (Utah; SLC) Honolulu International (Hawaii; HNL) Seattle-Tacoma International (Washington; SEA) Philadelphia International (Pennsylvania; PHL) Charlotte Douglas International (North Carolina; CLT) Las Vegas McCarran International (Nevada; LAS) Minneapolis-St. Paul International (Minnesota; MSP)

For more information, visit The Points Guy blog.