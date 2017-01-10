Airline offers $69 fares from US to Europe

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An Icelandic airline is offering American globetrotters tickets from the West Coast to any of four European cities for less than $70 starting Tuesday.
WOW air announced Tuesday that travelers can get one-way tickets from the Los Angeles or San Francisco international airports to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bristol or Edinburgh for $69.99. The sale applies to trips between Jan. 15 and April 5.
The airline billed the fares as the "lowest airline prices yet" from the "ultra-low cost transatlantic airline" in a news release Tuesday.
WOW air is also offering tickets from Miami and Boston to Iceland for $99. Tickets to fly on to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin or Frankfurt are also available for $149 for travelers flying from Miami and $129 for tickets from Boston.
The sale prices are available for a limited time, the airline said, although the company hinted that similar offerings could be forthcoming.
"WOW air's goal is to enable everybody to fly by offering the lowest fares on the market," airline founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen said. "I am very proud that by offering $69.99 fares, we are enabling thousands of people to travel that otherwise could not afford it."
The announced fares are the latest salvo in an ongoing transatlantic fare war.
Norwegian Air Shuttle announced transatlantic flights last year for as little as half of what its competitors charged, Reuters reported. The move was possible because of low labor costs and exceptionally fuel-efficient planes, the airline said.
