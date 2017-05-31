Listen Live
clear-night
67°
H 89
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
67°
Clear
H 89° L 64°
  • clear-night
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Transportation
Orlando airport standoff: Mother with children feared she'd be shot in the back
Close

Orlando airport standoff: Mother with children feared she'd be shot in the back

Gunman Armed With Fake Gun In Custody After Standoff At Orlando International Airport

Orlando airport standoff: Mother with children feared she'd be shot in the back

By: Jason Kelly and Sarahbeth Ackerman, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Operations at Florida's Orlando International Airport resumed as normal Wednesday morning, hours after the end of a standoff involving a 26-year-old man holding a fake gun, the Orlando Police Department said.

>> Watch the news report here

Michael Wayne Pettigrew was undergoing a psychological evaluation following the two-hour standoff during which he threatened to harm himself and pointed a fake gun at officers at a rental car area on the airport's ground floor, Orlando police Chief John Mina said.

>> Read more trending news

Police said that shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report that there was an armed man at the airport.

>> On WFTV.com: Watch: Passengers describe standoff at Orlando International Airport

"Our negotiators did a phenomenal job talking with the subject for about two hours and finally got him to peacefully surrender," Mina said.

The suspect surrendered at about 10 p.m.

Crystal Oliphant said she was picking up her husband from the airport Tuesday night.

>> On WFTV.com: Watch: Orlando police Chief John Mina news conference on OIA standoff

"(We were) terrified," she said. "Immediately, we think that there's a bomb or that there's a shooting going on. And we're not getting any information. And there's hundreds of police (officers) just coming in."

Passengers and employees bolted once they realized what was happening.

Witness Kim Turner told WFTV that she saw the suspect dressed in black but she couldn't make out his face because she was hiding with her two children.

>> On WFTV.com: Photos: Standoff at Orlando International Airport

Turner waited for an opportunity to run to safety, and when she did, she said she saw the suspect point what appeared to be a gun at his own head.

Although the gun was fake, it seemed very real to Turner.

"I actually had a thought of me getting shot in the back," she said. "I was standing here, literally just sitting here, looking at him, waiting, because everybody else is gone."

No one was injured in the incident.

Related

Alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport arrested following massive police presence 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Drug overdoses kill airline pilot, wife
    Drug overdoses kill airline pilot, wife
    A Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of overdoses of cocaine and carfentanil.   The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed the autopsy results in the deaths of 36-year-old Brian Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye. Police say the couple's four children found their bodies March 16 at their home in Centerville, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.   The deaths came about a week after Brian Halye's last flight. The Dayton Daily News reports the autopsy report doesn't indicate if the Halyes knew the cocaine contained carfentanil - a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. But the autopsy report does show that both Halyes took the drug by injection.
  • Plane diverted after fire in electronic device
    Plane diverted after fire in electronic device
    A battery in a laptop computer is blamed for starting a fire during a commercial airline flight.  Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop apparently started a fire.   No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.   JetBlue says in a statement that flight 915 from John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted 'following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device.'   Passenger Kat Honniball tells WZZM-TV people aboard were 'absolutely calm' as flight attendants responded.   Firefighters responded at the airport as a precaution, but the airport says the fire was out by the time the plane landed. Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez says the plane took off about 8:50 p.m. and continued the flight to San Francisco.
  • Oklahoma Senator Lankford home from trip to Syria, Iraq
    Oklahoma Senator Lankford home from trip to Syria, Iraq
    Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma journeyed to the Middle East over the Memorial Day weekend, visiting Iraq and Syria to get an update on progress in the region. His assessment is that morale among U.S. troops is high, ISIS is losing territory, and in general the news on the ground there is encouraging. That said, he added that there is no simple path to stability in the region, and a lot of open questions remain. “You face the realities of just how complex the fight is, in Syria especially, and the decisions that will have to be made long-term in Iraq,” Lankford said Tuesday. He told KRMG that leaders in the region do feel they have a better sense of where the U.S. stands after President Trump’s recent visit to the area. “Those individuals that we spoke with were very clear: ‘We’re glad to know where America is again, and we need to be able to work with America to be able to respond,’ Lankford said. “They need our leadership and want our leadership in the region. They don’t necessarily want our physical presence in every place, but they want our leadership.” Responding to recent reports that the U.S. is arming some Kurdish factions in Syria, he again pointed to the complexity of the situation. There are any number of factions among the Kurds, some of whom have been listed as terrorist organizations by the U.S. for decades. “The Kurds have not been able to agree on a typical Kurdish policy as well,” Lankford told KRMG. “They fight amongst themselves, and it’s very obvious that once the Kurds are done fighting ISIS, they’re going to then turn back to fighting each other, and fighting the Turks. And the Turks are very aware of that.” Another major player in the region poses a particular danger for American policy, and that is Iran. “America’s trying to resolve the issues in the Middle East, with a sense of Iran is a threat to everyone,” Lankford said. “It’s not that Iran is an illegitimate country, the people of Iran are welcome to be able to participate with the world, but the leadership of Iran is trying to destabilize the region.” As examples, he mentioned Iran recruiting Hezbollah fighters to augment Syrian national forces in Damascus, trying to influence events in Iraq, and supporting Houthi rebel forces in Yemen. With so many nations, and factions within those nations, battling one another - complicated further  by the various religious conflicts - stability in the Middle East is a distant goal at best.
  • ‘Suicide by cop’ attempted with fake gun
    ‘Suicide by cop’ attempted with fake gun
    A man is being held for a mental evaluation and faces aggravated assault charges. Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a 'suicide by cop' during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.   No one was hurt and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.   Authorities say 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew was in 'mental distress' when police surrounded him at the rental car area of the airport. He pointed what looked like a real gun at officers and himself.   Orlando Police Chief John Mina says negotiators eventually got him to surrender.  
  • Records show House Democrats quickly fired IT workers under investigation
    Records show House Democrats quickly fired IT workers under investigation
    A new salary report from the House of Representatives shows that when news broke in February about a possible criminal investigation into a small group of information technology contractors working on Capitol Hill, over two dozen Democratic lawmakers quickly moved to terminate the workers, with only Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) keeping one of those employees on the office payroll through the entire first quarter of 2017. Before early February, Imran Awan, his wife Hina, and his brothers Abid and Jamal were employed by 27 different House Democrats as ‘shared employees,’ doing computer tech support and other information technology work for those Congressional offices, paid anywhere from a couple hundred to several thousand dollars per quarter. But once word emerged of a criminal investigation, those same House members swiftly terminated Awan and his relatives, most making that move on February 2 and 3, just before the first news stories broke about the matter. There was only one office that did not entirely cut ties with the four reportedly under scrutiny by U.S. Capitol Police, as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) kept Imran Awan on the payroll through the end of March, and paid his wife through March 7. Earlier this month, Wasserman Schultz drew attention to the investigation, when she sharply questioned the U.S. Capitol Police Chief at a House hearing, demanding that an item from her office be returned – the Chief said it was part of an ongoing investigation. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the Chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” As for the status of the probe, officials still aren’t shedding light on what it involves, what Awan and his relatives supposedly did, and whether any criminal activity was committed – no charges have yet been filed. “We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police said in an email. Judging by the reaction of lawmakers on Capitol Hill – something major changed with respect to these IT workers, as members of Congress quickly pulled the plug on their “shared employees” in early February. Here are the dates when Imran Awan was terminated by Democratic lawmakers, according to salary data released by the House of Representatives: + Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) – February 2 + Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) – February 8 + Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) – February 3 + Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) – February 28 + Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) – February 2 + Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) – February 2 + Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) – February 3 + Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) – February 3 + Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) – February 2 The termination dates for Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi: + Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) – February 2 + Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-MI) – February 3 + Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) – February 28 + Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) – February 2 + Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) – March 7 The termination dates for Jamal Awan: + Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) – February 2 + Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) – February 3 + Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) – February 2 + Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) – February 2 + Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) – February 3 + Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) – March 1 + Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) – February 9 The end of salary dates for Abid Awan: + Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA) – March 10 + Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) – February 3 + Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) – February 3 + Rep. Sander Levin (D-MI) – February 2 + Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) – March 10 + Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) – February 6 + Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) – February 3 + Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) – February 3 Records show that Imran Awan was paid $1,494.45 by Rep. Wasserman Schultz for work during the current Congress, from January 3 through March 31. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Awan made $5,000 from his work for Wasserman Schultz.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.