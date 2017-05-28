Train hits pedestrian in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Emergency crews are responding after a train hit a person in Pryor.
- Police say they received a call about an accident involving a train in the city limits around 11 a.m. Sunday.
- The person hit by the train was flown to an area hospital.
- Police say the railroad crossing is closed.
- The crossing at Southeast Ninth Street is still open.
- FOX23 is on the scene learning more.
