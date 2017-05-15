TPS to vote on consolidation option amid budget trouble

TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education will vote on the proposed budget cuts Monday.
- One of the big items is to consolidate Clinton Middle School and Webster High School to create a 6th-12th grade campus at the Webster location.
- Another big item is whether to consolidate Porter Early Childhood Development Center, Park Elementary and Remington Elementary into the current Clinton Middle School facility.
- The budget proposal tonight also includes passing the funding to make changes to Webster High to get it ready for the 6-12th grade center.
- Some of that would be funded by a school bond issue passed in 2015, and some of it is funded by a facilities bond fund.
- TPS says the consolidation plan involving all of the schools I mentioned would save the district more than $906,000.
