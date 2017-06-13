TPS responds to concerns over lack of administrative cuts

Quick facts:

Tulsa Public Schools employs seven administrators that oversee 10 schools.

Some parents and teachers say they're concerned that those administrators have not seen cuts, while campus police has.

The district says those positions are vital to the schools who depend on the support.

Tulsa Public Schools is responding to concerns about administrative positions that some say should see cuts.

The district has seven "instructional leadership development" positions.

Those employees are charged with overseeing 10 schools that have only a principal, but no other forms of administrative support.

The employees working in instructional leadership development are paid on average $113,000 each year, and they provide schools support and liaison assistance between the central office.

Some parents and teachers are questioning the district over cuts in campus police positions and not higher paid positions in instructional leadership development.

Tulsa Public Schools says they do not want to disrupt the classroom when making cuts, and they believe the schools depend so heavily on these leadership positions they can't afford to lose that support.

The district has had to cut $12 million from their budget.

