TPS cuts 55 positions, law enforcement defends Betty Shelby and more

Tulsa Public Schools eliminates 55 positions
A budget meeting turned into a long, heated night at Tulsa Public Schools. FOX23 has reported the district needs to make $12 million in cuts before the 2017-2018 school year amid state budget issues. The budget meeting focused on cutting some positions, including in campus safety and security. Ultimately, 55 positions were chopped. Among those, the district’s deputy chief of support, Dwight Jackson’s job. The cuts save about $1 million; the district plans to look elsewhere for the remainder.
Rogers County sheriff defends Betty Shelby in open letter
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton wrote an open letter Thursday addressing criticism of Tulsa police Officer Betty Shelby. Shelby is set to go on trial soon for the 2016 shooting death of Terence Crutcher. The shooting garnered national attention and led to her being charged with first-degree manslaughter. In the letter posted to Facebook, Walton expresses concern that the trial, reaction and criticism of Shelby will negatively impact law enforcement at large. Take a look HERE.
State Farm closing Tulsa facilities by 2019
Hundreds of Tulsa families worry about their future this weekend after State Farm announced plans to close all Tulsa facilities by 2019. The company announced the move Thursday afternoon as part of a plan to streamline their operations. Tulsa business will move to the company headquarters in Bloomington, Ill, offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, and other existing locations. About 530 employees staff the company facilities near 51st and 129th. Most expect to move to one of the four named locations.
Owasso police arrest woman after 26 cats, 2 dogs found dead in home
An Owasso woman faces animal cruelty charges after a February case turned up dozens of dead animals. Debra Rimpley, 26, allegedly abandoned her home near 117th East and 86th Street North. Police found nearly 30 dead animals inside that had no food or water.
Trending Video
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself