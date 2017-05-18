Tornado Watch, Thunderstorm Warnings issued across Green Country

WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Delaware, and Sequoyah County until 12:30am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa and Rogers County until 12:00am.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Le Flore, Mayes, Muskogee and Sequoyah County until 11:45pm.

WATCHES:

Tornado Watch for Nowata, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah and Wagoner County until 1:00am.

Tornado Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes and Muskogee County until 1:00am.

Tornado Watch for Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington County until 12:00am.

Tornado Watch for Craig, Creek, Hughes, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee and Okmulgee County until 12:00am

WATCH:

What You Need To Know:

Storm chances roll in later in the evening on Thursday and overnight hours in Green Country

Highest risks right now are wind and hail with a low chance of tornadoes

Rain chances stick around into the weekend

May in Oklahoma means crazy allergies and a busy weather pattern with storm chances almost every week. This week, there are storm chances all the way into the weekend.

The highest chance of Green Country seeing severe weather is later in the week and by the weekend, there could be some places that see flooding. The flooding could be very localized to those low lying areas or increased from all the rain we've been seeing over the last few weeks.

Make sure that everyone in your household and family are aware of the changing conditions and ways to stay safe.

The FOX23 Severe Weather Team talks about today's threats and what to expect into the weekend:

Thursday

The next major round of storms will make an appearance on Thursday and have a higher chance of being severe. The timing right now looks to be very similar to Tuesday into Wednesday.

All hazards will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and even some tornadoes. When the Storm Prediction Center released today's outlook, they stated, "An outbreak of severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, very large hail, and wind damage is expected to develop...from this afternoon into this evening and overnight."

The highest threat of tornadoes is again going to be mainly in western Oklahoma and into southern Kansas. Should the storms still have enough "power" when they move into Green Country, some tornadoes could happen.

Friday

Another chance of severe weather is possible, this time a more centered over Green Country. The most intense storms will be from parts of North Texas through central Oklahoma and into southeast Kansas.

Large hail, damaging winds, and the chance of tornadoes will again be present on Friday as storms move through Green Country.

There is a chance that we could see some localized flooding for the end of the week as well. Rain showers and storms will be moving over already soaked ground from all the rain we've been dealing with over the last few weeks.

Many of the local creeks, rivers and especially lakes are in their flood pool stages that are impacting the recreational areas. Localized flooding, stream flooding, and flooding a few days after the rain will be something to keep an eye on.

Saturday

Storm chances stick around in Eastern Oklahoma, but the severe threat will be lower than that of Thursday and Friday. Most of this will be left over from Friday's storms and moving through in the morning hours.

Flooding potential will still be present after many days of rain in the area. More than 3 inches of rain could be possible by the time all is said and done.

Sunday

Rain chances clear out of the area allowing things to dry out moving into Sunday afternoon. Could still see a shower or two in the morning on Sunday, keep your umbrellas handy, but rain will be moving out.