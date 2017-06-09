Three Ohio toddlers have suffered opioid overdoses in the last week, adding more tragedy to the state’s growing opioid epidemic.

An Akron 1-year-old overdosed on pills and was revived at a nearby hospital on Tuesday, according to the Akron Beacon-Journal. He was given naloxone and lived. Another Akron-area toddler wasn’t as lucky. Tymaine Thompson, 18 months old, died Sunday after overdosing on a combination of heroin, fentanyl and another unknown opioid.

A 1-year-old in Adams County overdosed Wednesday, according to WTOL-TV in Toledo. He was given Narcan at the scene and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The Beacon-Journal reported Summit County Children Services has handled five cases of children under 3 years old overdosing.

Toddlers are at risk because they are crawling and exploring, often finding and ingesting drugs left out by addicted parents. In other cases the children were believed to have mistaken pills for candy.