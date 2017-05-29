Thieves seen on video swiping Catoosa bald eagle statue

CATOOSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Homeowner and veteran Kelly Berry found his bald eagle replica stolen from his front yard
- He saw the thieves drive past his home on his surveillance system
- Video captured two men in a white Toyota Camry pull up to Noble and rip the statue from the foundation
- Berry says he feels attacked because they stole an American symbol on Memorial Day Weekend
- A report was filed with Catoosa Police; those who recognize the thieves should reach out to them
Berry gave FOX23 surveillance footage of the theft:
