Teenagers executed night before graduation
Photo Credit: krmg.com
Students attended class and received diplomas in cap & gown ceremonies.

By: Don Bishop
Photo Credit: krmg.com

Montgomery Village, Maryland A double homicide is under investigation. -  Two teenagers killed the night before their high school graduation outside the nation's capital suffered several gunshot wounds.  

The Montgomery County Police Department announced this finding of the state medical examiner on Wednesday.  

Police say the manner of death for 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov is "homicide by multiple gunshot wounds."

Both died at the scene after they were found in Najjar's car in Montgomery Village on Monday night.  

The teens were to graduate Tuesday from Northwest High School. Both were from Germantown, about 7 miles from where they were killed.

    Two teenagers killed the night before their high school graduation outside the nation's capital suffered several gunshot wounds.   The Montgomery County Police Department announced this finding of the state medical examiner on Wednesday.   Police say the manner of death for 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov is 'homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.' Both died at the scene after they were found in Najjar's car in Montgomery Village on Monday night.   The teens were to graduate Tuesday from Northwest High School. Both were from Germantown, about 7 miles from where they were killed.
