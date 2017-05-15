1 teen who escaped Hastings Youth Academy caught, 1 still on the run

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out after two teens that escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon.
One of the suspects was caught Monday night at Main Street and Harris, but the other is not yet in custody.
The two individuals were identified as 18-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 16-year-old Earl Bostic. Rodriguez is in custody, but Bostic is still on the run.
Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 130 pounds. Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall, and 112 pounds.
Rodriguez is at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation.
Both teens were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2 p.m. and are both wearing blue jumpsuit uniforms.
As for how the two teens escaped, WOKV reached out to the private company managing the site for DJJ, G4S Youth Services, LLC, for more information.
The company told us at approximately 1:49 p.m., the teens were able to evade staff supervision on the recreational yard and climb over the exterior fence. At the time, 10 youth and 2 staff were present. The company said there were no injuries to staff.
In the wake of this most recent escape, G4S Youth Services, LLC, announced three changes to security measures:
1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.
2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.
3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.
The company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.
