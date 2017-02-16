Taxi drones ready for takeoff in Dubai this summer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Passenger drones may be just the fix for gridlocked roads in major cities around the world, especially in U.S. cities like Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles to name just a few.
Plans are underway in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to begin using taxi drones sometime this summer, the Associated Press reported.
Built by a the Chinese company EHang, the EHang 184 MegaDrone, as it’s officially called, is billed as “the world’s first self-flying commercial taxi car.
The single-person drones have a top speed of 100 mph and a 31-mile range, with a weight limit of 220 pounds, according to EHang.
The drone is directed through the use of a touch screen, so a rider simply enters in a destination on a tablet inside the drone and away they go.
EHang, which is asking for clearance to operate in the U.S., said it expects the taxi drones to begin operations in China in the next couple months.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
