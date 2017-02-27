Iconic Nokia 3310 unveiled ahead of retro phone relaunch

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback. The new mobile Finnish company HMD Global unveiled a smaller and sleeker version of the 17-year-old phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday.
The phone, which doesn’t even have 3G, was famous for its long battery life and its durability.
The new, updated version of the 2017 Nokia will reportedly have 22 hours of talk time with a one-month battery life on standby, according to Wired.
The original Nokia was discontinued in 2005.
The 2017 version will be available later this year, according to HMD, and will come in both matte blue and grey and gloss red and yellow versions
The world's largest communications companies gather for the annual Mobile World Congress, with many unveiling their latest phones and high-tech gadgets.
