Suspected Broken Arrow burglar kicks in door of home under renovation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Police arrested William Charles Deering III
- He allegedly kicked in the door of a Broken Arrow home
- The owner came home to find the front door lying in the living room
- Neighbors thought Deering lived in the house
- Officers say he caused thousands in damage
Trending Now on FOX23
- DUI suspect allegedly jumps off bridge to escape police
- Bank forecloses on ‘Extreme Makeover' homeowner in Michigan
- Family of Tulsa shooting victim turns to faith to find forgiveness
- Woman shopped at Wal-Mart while children 2, 5, locked in trunk, police say
- 4 children, mother kidnapped at gunpoint found, police still searching for suspect
Memorial Day: Quotes about Patriotism and FreedomWatch: Military Memorial Sites
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself