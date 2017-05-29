Suspected Broken Arrow burglar kicks in door of home under renovation

When she was 28 years old, Selma Schimmel was diagnosed with breast cancer. Not at first, mind you - doctors told her she was too young to have breast cancer. But she forced them to do exploratory surgery, and the battle was on. Eventually, she was cured of breast cancer, her sister Debby Bittick recently told KRMG, but eventually contracted ovarian cancer which claimed her life 30 years after that first diagnosis. Selma was a fighter, though, and she founded a non-profit organization called Vital Options International and became a internationally recognized advocate and educator. Bittick made a promise to her near the end of her life, and The Cancer Concierge is the result of that promise. It’s an e-book, available in several forms and completely free, that empowers patients and their loved ones to form a plan and take action from the moment of diagnosis. “The second you’re told you have cancer, or anyone you work with - anyone anywhere - can get organized immediately,” Bittick said. It’s about refusing to be a passive patient, swept along by the disease and the healthcare system. “Instead of going into panic - ‘I’ve just been told I have cancer’ - you change your philosophy to ‘I’m going to take charge of this,” she added. Bittick also lost her mother and grandmother to cancer, and is a survivor herself. Her sister, she told KRMG, asked her to “get out there and be a warrior.” She fights the battle every day.