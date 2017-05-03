Suite in Jacksonville has closed a few weeks after a man was shot and killed in the club parking lot.

Sina Sharifai, 24, was shot and killed March 24 after he tried to break up a fight in the parking lot.

Toray Ricketts, 24, was arrested and charged in Sharifai's death.

A former Suite manager told Action News Jax that the popular nightclub shut its doors three weeks ago.

The club, which is inside the Markets at Town Center, now has plastic covering the windows. Much of the furniture inside the club has been removed.

Former managers and promoters wouldn't tell Action News Jax why Suite closed, but did say the shooting had nothing to do with it.

We reached out to the property owner, Hines Global, which released this statement:

"Suite has vacated its space and we have not had any contact with them since that time."

