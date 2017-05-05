St. Johns County students are helping a crossing guard who was injured on the job with a fundraiser at a Julington Creek PDQ on Friday night.

Public Service Assistant Monika Cobb was helping students cross Longleaf Pine Parkway to Patriot Oaks Academy when she was hit by a Jeep.

The scene outside the school shocked teachers and students.“Students were obviously very concerned," Principal Emily Harrison told Action News Jax. "They pass by our PSAs every morning. That’s often the first person they see as they’re entering onto campus.”

Students, the school and the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office are helping to cover medical costs at the fundraiser that will go on from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Authorities said 20 percent of every purchase will go toward Cobb's medical costs.

In April, Action News Jax reported Cobb was taken to a hospital with injuries. Since then, she’s had several surgeries.

Cobb is currently in rehab and won’t be back at work for up to eight weeks.

“You never want to see someone who put themselves in harm’s way to make sure that your children are safe to be injured themselves,” Harrison said.