Strong storms cause flooding at Jacksonville's beaches

Strong storms caused flooding at Jacksonville's beaches on Wednesday.
Parts of Third Street in Neptune Beach had water up to the middle of car's tires.
The Beaches Town Center off Atlantic Boulevard was also flooded after storms dumped a lot of rain and hail on the beaches.
FLOODING ON THIRD STREET: Streets in Jacksonville and Neptune beaches are VERY flooded. Be careful out there! #Firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/1ImoJD7UOs— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017
Some cars waiting it out, others going through deep waters in Jax Beach. pic.twitter.com/TB5U7y7ZQm— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 31, 2017
FLOODING ON THIRD STREET: Photos of high water near 17th Ave N #Firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/9UusgNPvki— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 31, 2017
Flooding in Jax Beach - take it easy out there. pic.twitter.com/3DO7FUq7AO— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 31, 2017
