Storms, school closings and power outages in Green Country

Thousands lose power in Green Country
FOX23 News This Morning kicked off monitoring thousands of power outages in Green Country. As of 6:30, the largest outages are in the Copan/Dewey area and in Delaware County. Dewey officials say the outage in that area was caused by a lightning strike. FOX23 continues to monitor conditions until 9 a.m. on FOX23 News This Morning- which you can stream on your mobile device HERE.
Green Country schools close for road closures, power outages
Some students got a midweek break this morning after road closures and power outages closed schools in Miami and Dewey. FOX23 is checking reports of other district closings. Download the FOX23 News app for alerts when schools in your area close.
Person hit by car in south Tulsa
A couple driving near 51st and Garnett couldn't see a pedestrian in the middle of the road near 51st and Garnett this morning. FOX23 responded to the scene, where firefighters performed CPR. Medics declared the pedestrian, identified only as a 31-year-old man, dead at the hospital. The driver faces no trouble, but an investigation was opened to find out why the man was in the road.
