Storms expected Saturday in Green Country

Friday, the organization Folds of Honor kicked off a fundraising drive called “Stand to Honor.” Participants can stand on a box, over the glass-encased boot prints of a service member, for 13 minutes as a gesture of gratitude and support for the service of those who have been wounded or died while serving in the military. The organization is asking for donations of $13, money which Vice President of National Development Ben Leslie says goes to a very specific cause. “Our mission is laser-focused,” he told KRMG. “We award scholarships to the spouses and children of service members who’ve been injured or killed in action.” The number 13 is highly significant in American history, especially when it comes to the flag which has 13 stripes and originally had 13 stars, representing the 13 original states. When an American flag is ceremonially folded, it is folded 13 times. Folds of Honor, based in Owasso, was founded nearly ten years ago. The non-profit has had explosive growth, Leslie said. “The first year, we awarded ten scholarships,” he told KRMG. Last year, they awarded about three thousand, including 161 in Oklahoma. “Since inception, we’ve awarded more than 13,000 scholarships,” Leslie told KRMG, with as many as three thousand more currently being processed for this year. The “Stand to Honor” idea originated in Dallas, with corporate sponsor Milestone Electric. Their event raised a million dollars; the goal in Tulsa is $100,000. It’s sponsored locally by the Jim Glover Auto Family, and the boxes will be located at Glover locations through the month of June. People wishing to donate can text the word “honor” (without the quotes) to 95920, and KRMG will send a link to the donation site.