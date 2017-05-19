Storms damage buildings, trees in Wagoner County

Former Vice President Joe Biden might seek the highest office in the land, but he has yet to make a firm decision. While speaking Thursday at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas, he told the crowd htat “he may very well run” for president in 2020, Newsweek reported. He said he didn’t think that Hillary Clinton, who ended up as the Democratic nominee and lost to President Donald Trump, was the right candidate, the magazine reported. “I thought I was the correct candidate,” Biden said. Biden announced in October 2015 that he was not going to run for president in the last election season, but he has been quietly voicing his regret since then over not running against Clinton. Biden and his family were still reeling after the death of his son, Beau, who succumbed to cancer in May 2015, CNN reported. If he decides to throw his hat into the ring, it wouldn’t be his first run. He campaigned for president in 1987, but had to cut his bid short he was accused of plagiarism, to which he later admitted, CNN reported. He ran a second time in 2007, but ended up losing to President Barack Obama. Biden would be almost 78 if he decided to run in the next presidential election cycle in 2020. In a recent poll by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling, Biden was shown to have the best chance of beating Trump if the election were held today. He would beat Trump in the hypothetical election by 14 percentage points. Bernie Sanders came in second, hypothetically beating Trump by 13 points.