State budget cuts threatening Northeast Florida schools

One of the fastest-growing counties in the state could be seeing a major budget cut to its public schools, meaning that several jobs and programs to help students would have to be eliminated.

More than $1 million could be cut from the St. Johns County School District if the state education budget gets approved at currently proposed funding levels.

"If it passes, it will be a difficult year ahead," Superintendent Tim Forson said.

It’s not just St. Johns County, other counties and their public schools throughout the state would also see less money this upcoming school year.

"Every school district in the state is facing the same challenge that we are," Forson said.

This upcoming school year, Forson said the district is growing by about 1,400 students, but if the budget passes, several programs would be have to be cut.

"There are places where if we have vacancies they may have to continue to be vacancies, may be positions that we wanted to move forward with, projects and programs to help children, and we won't do that," Forson said.

"To think that we could be losing millions of dollars and take even more cuts, there's no way we can continue to be one of the top districts in the nation," parent Meredith Connell said.

Forson said he has already met with principals and district leadership about the issue.

"Parents should definitely be concerned. We need the support of parents," Forson said.

Forson is asking members of the community to call on their local legislators to encourage them not to pass the measure as it stands. It is expected to be voted on by Monday.