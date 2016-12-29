Love, set, match: Serena Williams announces engagement

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s a love match for women’s tennis great Serena Williams.
The winner of 22 Grand Slam events announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Fittingly, Williams announced the news in a Reddit post on her verified account.
A spokesman for Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while the couple was vacationing in Rome. Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams’ Reddit post and writing, “She said yes.”
Williams’ Reddit post read:
“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited" Williams said in her Reddit post, which was written like a poem and had a cartoon of the couple at the top. "Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own 'charming'/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”
The 35-year-old Williams and 33-year-old Ohanian have been dating since 2015, according to E! News and have kept their relationship quiet, except for an occasional Instagram post. In the past, Williams had been romantically linked to Patrick Mouratoglou and rappers Drake and Common, People magazine reported.
No date has been announced.
Williams was the runner-up at last year’s Australian Open and won the women’s singles title for the sixth time in 2015. She is the all-time women’s champion during tennis’ Open era; only Margaret Court has won the event more times, taking the title 11 times and four times since the Open era began in the late 1960s.
Ohanian co-founded Reddit, the user-generated news website, in 2005 with college roommate Steve Huffman.
She said yes.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}