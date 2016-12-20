Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova injured in knife attack

Petra Kvitova
Associated Press
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured in a knife attack Tuesday morning, officials said.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured Tuesday by a knife-wielding attacker at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, The Associated Press reported.

The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said the 26-year-old suffered a left hand injury and was treated by doctors.

Tejkal said the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning and that Kvitova's injuries were not life-threatening.

Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury. Earlier on her Twitter account, Kvitova said she was “so disappointed” she could not play in the event.

 
 

