Amanda Nunes spoils Ronda Rousey's comeback with quick TKO

Posted: 12:22 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LAS VEGAS —
Amanda Nunes made short work of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday night, needing just 48 seconds to retain her mixed martial arts bantamweight title with a first-round technical knockout of the former champion.
The 135-pound championship fight was the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It was Rousey’s first bout since a stunning knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015 at UFC 193, and Friday night’s fight was even more lopsided as Nunes (14-4) connected solidly with right hands to stagger Rousey (12-2).
Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight 48 seconds into the first round; it was the fastest knockout finish for Nunes, nicknamed “The Lioness.”
"I'm stopping everybody like that," Nunes said, according to ESPN. "When I asked for this fight, I knew everything. I was preparing my mind, spirit, body. I know Ronda Rousey is big. They know and love Ronda Rousey, But no one is going to take this belt from me."
It was the second straight loss for Rousey, who earned $3 million for fighting Nunes. That tied the richest disclosed fight purse in MMA history, tying Conor McGregor’s payday in a non-title welterweight fight against Nate Diaz in August, ESPN reported.
