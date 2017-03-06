Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:08 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 4:08 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A new policy from the U.S. Soccer Federation now requires all players to stand for the national anthem.
The Associated Press reported that players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems.
The policy, approved last month, gained attention Saturday when soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted an image of it.
"All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of the national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented," the policy reads, according to Holden's tweet.
">March 4, 2017
New Policy added to @ussoccer bylaws: Players "shall stand respectfully during playing of national anthem @ which federation is represented" pic.twitter.com/fkVtCI1iHC— Stuart Holden (@stuholden)@ussoccer bylaws: Players "shall stand respectfully during playing of national anthem @ which federation is represented" pic.twitter.com/fkVtCI1iHC— Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 4, 2017
New Policy added to
The image says the policy was passed Feb. 9.
Fox News reported that news of the policy comes after National Women's Soccer League player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at two matches last season. She did so in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt at games last football season in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.
Kaepernick will stand for the anthem during the upcoming football season, according to ESPN. He is reportedly becoming a free agent this week.
The AP reported that Rapinoe will respect the new policy.
Rapinoe said the following in a statement:
It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for — to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love. I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind.
Rapinoe continues to recover from knee surgery and is not on the roster for an upcoming tournament.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}