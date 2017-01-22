The Dallas Stars jabbed President Donald Trump during Saturday night's game against the Washington Capitals, posting inflated inauguration numbers on the Jumbotron.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The operator of the Jumbotron for the Dallas Stars hockey team had a little fun at President Donald Trump’s expense during Saturday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, jabbing the new Republican administration over reportedly inflated inauguration crowd estimates.

>> Read more trending stories

Sports blogger Kate Morrison caught the number when it flashed on the huge overhead screen.">January 22, 2017

The Jumbotron announced “Tonight’s Attendance 1.5 Million,” clearly a lot more people than the 18,000 the American Airlines Center can hold and a direct reference to the Trump administration’s insistence that some 1.5 million people attended his inauguration on Friday.

Pictures and video of the inauguration clearly showed far fewer people in attendance.

The new president accused the media of lying about the numbers on Saturday, claiming there was a “massive field of people” at the inauguration.

Trump’s inauguration had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer also insisted.

But the humor didn’t help the Stars. The Capitals won, 4-3, in overtime.