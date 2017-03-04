Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
INDIANAPOLIS —
Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross said he would bring his blazing speed to the NFL Scouting Combine, and he didn't disappoint.
Ross ran an unofficial 4.22 40-yard dash on Saturday, which, if confirmed, would set a new record. Running back Chris Johnson, now with the Arizona Cardinals, ran a 4.24 in 2008, according to the NFL.
HERE IT IS FOLKS. #NFLCombinehttps://t.co/sWiZNanGw2— NFL Network (@nflnetwork)#NFLCombinehttps://t.co/sWiZNanGw2— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2017
HERE IT IS FOLKS. 👀
JOHN ROSS RAN A 4.22 pic.twitter.com/H5XrCXE0XS— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF)pic.twitter.com/H5XrCXE0XS— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 4, 2017
JOHN ROSS RAN A 4.22
Ross did come up limping after his impressive performance.
He emerged as one of the PAC-12's most dangerous wide receivers in 2016, according to the NFL. He had over a 1,000 receiving yards and scored 17 receiving touchdowns last season for the Huskies.
