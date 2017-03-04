INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Washington wide receiver John Ross answers questions to members of the press during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross said he would bring his blazing speed to the NFL Scouting Combine, and he didn't disappoint.



Ross ran an unofficial 4.22 40-yard dash on Saturday, which, if confirmed, would set a new record. Running back Chris Johnson, now with the Arizona Cardinals, ran a 4.24 in 2008, according to the NFL.

March 4, 2017

Ross did come up limping after his impressive performance.

He emerged as one of the PAC-12's most dangerous wide receivers in 2016, according to the NFL. He had over a 1,000 receiving yards and scored 17 receiving touchdowns last season for the Huskies.