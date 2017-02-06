Tom Brady declares Tuesday a Boston-wide holiday

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
BOSTON —
The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl, Tom Brady has been named the MVP, and the City of Boston has planned a parade for Tuesday.
But with that rolling rally coming on a work day, many employees are trying to find an excuse: that's where Tom Brady comes in.
In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, he declared parade day a city-wide holiday. "TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS," he said.
Attention managers of Boston: I hereby declare tomorrow a city-wide holiday. TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS #LETSGOOOOOOOOO
A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on
