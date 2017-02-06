Follow us on

Posted: 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Tom Brady declares Tuesday a Boston-wide holiday

Tom Brady
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. 

By Fox25Boston.com

BOSTON —

The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl, Tom Brady has been named the MVP, and the City of Boston has planned a parade for Tuesday.

But with that rolling rally coming on a work day, many employees are trying to find an excuse: that's where Tom Brady comes in.

In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, he declared parade day a city-wide holiday. "TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS," he said.

 
 

