Third NFL coach hospitalized this season

NFL head coaches have had a rough year, and not just on the field.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles is the third NFL coach to be hospitalized this season. Bowles was admitted to the hospital Friday after experiencing chest pains, abdominal pains and vomiting, the NFL reported. Bowles has since been released and is returning to the team in New England. He is expected to coach, though it is not known if he will be in the sideline or in the booth.
Earlier this season, Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak was hospitalized with a migraine condition and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had an eye condition that required emergency surgery. Both of those coaches had other coaches on the team fill in for them.
The Jets have a 4-10 record this season, leaving Bowles with a 14-16 record during two seasons with the team.
