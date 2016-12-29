Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin suspended for PED use

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (right) was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and the 27-year-old said Wednesday that he will seek treatment.

"My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates," Martin said in a statement released by the team. "However, after numerous discussions with people close to me, including Coach (Dirk) Koetter, I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need."

According to nfl.com, one of the drugs Martin used was Adderall, a stimulant commonly used for treating attention-deficit disorder.

Martin said he learned of the suspension last week. He was benched Saturday for the Bucs' 31-24 loss at New Orleans and will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Florida.

Martin missed six games after injuring his hamstring in Week 2. He is averaging 2.9 yards per carry this season. Martin signed a five-year, $35.75 million contract, with $15 million guaranteed, in the offseason after finishing second in the NFL in rushing in 2015 with 1,402 yards.

"Doug has been a valued member of our organization for the past five seasons and we respect and support his decision to seek help," Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "Right now, he is working through issues that are much larger than the game of football. Our primary concern is that he takes this time to focus on getting the help that he needs in order to move forward with his personal and professional life."