New England Patriots' James White celebrates his touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, New England Patriots running back James White appeared in a parade Monday afternoon at Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World officials said.

White helped lead his team to a come-from-behind 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday during Super Bowl LI.

It was a record-setting performance for White, who caught 14 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

The parade has been held at the Bay Lake, Florida, park after each Super Bowl since 1987.

This is the fourth appearance in the parade by a Patriots player.

Disney officials said no NFL team has had a player appear in the parade more than four times.