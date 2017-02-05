Super Bowl 2017: $1M wager placed on underdog Falcons

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Big bets on the Super Bowl are not unusual, with every element of the game and halftime show open to a wager, but one bet on the Atlanta Falcons is raising eyebrows.



A customer risked $1.1 million to win $1 million on the Falcons covering 3 points, according to an ABC report.

The New England Patriots remain 3-point favorites to win Super Bowl LI and are generating the most money when it comes to wagers, according to sports betting analysts.



The betting action includes the pre-game coin flip. According to the ABC report, as of Saturday morning, more money was being bet on heads than tails.

