Posted: 11:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
When the New England Patriots fought back from a double-digit deficit to win the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy Sunday night, nobody was more excited than Giselle Bündchen, the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Bündchen, a native of Brazil, was shown in the stands during the television broadcast as the Pats won, jumping up and down as she took selfies of herself and her son.
Brady led the team in the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history and the first overtime in a Super Bowl ever, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
">February 6, 2017
COMEMORA GISELE #SuperBowlnaESPNGISELE#SuperBowlnaESPNpic.twitter.com/fFuEUZvOE9— Alef de Lima (@limaalef)#SuperBowlnaESPNGISELE#SuperBowlnaESPNpic.twitter.com/fFuEUZvOE9— Alef de Lima (@limaalef) February 6, 2017
COMEMORA GISELE
After the Patriots victory, Brady hugged his wife and daughter as he accepted the Lombardi trophy. His mother, who has been battling an illness for the past year, was also at the game.
Brady said, before heading to the locker room, that he planned on a “great celebration” after the game. He also described his family’s reaction to the stunning Patriots victory and heartbreaking Falcons loss, “They’re all happy.”
