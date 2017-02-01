Seahawks star QB Russell Wilson opens up about President Trump

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Gary Horcher
KIRO7.com
In hundreds of interviews and news conferences over a five-year span, Russell Wilson has carefully avoided tackling controversial political issues.
That changed on Tuesday during a Facebook live session while Wilson was getting a haircut before appearing on the Conan O'Brien show. When the subject of President Donald Trump came up, Wilson went deep.
"We've got to attack this issue here," he said. "Despite anyone's political issues or views, everybody has the right to choose who they want to vote for, but this thing is getting out of hand. It's getting out of hand, people. I don't care who you voted for. Just so you know, I voted for Hillary," he said.
Barbershop Talk Season 2. Mike Rob stoppin by!Posted by Russell Wilson on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Wilson reacted to the protests in the streets of Seattle and what he saw himself in airports from SeaTac to LAX.
"When you think about all the negativity that's happened within a 10-day period, it's already too much. It's already crazy. It's already affecting people's hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion," he said.
Seahawk fans seemed startled when they saw the comments.
"I was a little surprised that he got political because he hasn't been political in the past," said Anne Bennett.
"I was shocked actually to hear such a strong statement from him," said Lee Kindell.
Wilson's statements grew bolder with a dark prediction that Trump may not finish his term in office.
"I don't even know if he'll be able to last four years, in my opinion," he said. "You don't want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn't last four years, that means that something went wrong. Hopefully nothing goes wrong," he said.
Some Seahawks fans pushed back on social media, urging Wilson to "focus on football." Wilson reacted to one of them during his commentary, saying he was focused on "a balance" in his life.
Others admired Wilson's first pass at a politically charged issue.
"I think that gives us as a community more strength and courage to step up and say what we believe and what we think should be done," said Kindell.
Glen Freeman said Wilson has a responsibility to share thoughtful opinions about current events.
“I think people who are in the limelight that are mentors, and people we look up to, if they're saying nothing, they are missing half of their function," he said.
