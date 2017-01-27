Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) watches his punt sail downfield during the NFL AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans on January 7, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King has officially upped the game on memorable kicks.



King teased fans on Twitter Thursday, saying he was about to post something crazy. He did not disappoint.



In the brief clip he posted, King takes the snap and kicks the football cleanly through a basketball hoop. King and bystanders erupt in cheers after the successful kick.

Raindrop!!! pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) Raindrop!!! pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017 ">January 27, 2017



While the reaction to the stunt has been overwhelmingly positive, a few detractors said it was just pure luck. King also faked a stunt earlier this week where he claimed he caught a ball that he kicked.



King, who was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate, has been having a blast in Orlando ahead of Sunday's game, and documenting his activities on social media.