Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King has officially upped the game on memorable kicks.
King teased fans on Twitter Thursday, saying he was about to post something crazy. He did not disappoint.
In the brief clip he posted, King takes the snap and kicks the football cleanly through a basketball hoop. King and bystanders erupt in cheers after the successful kick.
>>What to know about the Super Bowl
Raindrop!!! pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p Raindrop!!!
">January 27, 2017
pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017
Raindrop!!! pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing)
Raindrop!!!
While the reaction to the stunt has been overwhelmingly positive, a few detractors said it was just pure luck. King also faked a stunt earlier this week where he claimed he caught a ball that he kicked.
King, who was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate, has been having a blast in Orlando ahead of Sunday's game, and documenting his activities on social media.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}